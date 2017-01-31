Mansfield mother, boyfriend allegedly forced 14-year-old to have threesome with them

A Mansfield mother is facing charges for allegedly forcing her 14-year-old daughter to have a threesome with her and her boyfriend.

Amy Glaze was taken into custody on Jan. 27, while her boyfriend, Gary Fisher, was arrested over a week ago.

Glaze also allegedly forced her daughter to have sex with Fisher, and made her send him sexually explicit pictures via Facebook Messenger.

The victim, who now lives in Pennsylvania with her father, said she was afraid of Fisher and didn't want to make him angry.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.