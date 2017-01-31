Kasich to write book focusing on tolerance, inclusiveness

Ohio Republican Governor John Kasich plans to publish his fourth book this spring called "Two Paths: America Divided or United."

According to The Washington Post, the book will build on the themes of tolerance and inclusiveness from Kasich's 2016 presidential campaign in what will likely be a contrast to the country under President Donald Trump.

The title comes from a speech that Trump made ahead of the New York primary which many saw as a public attack on Trump.

Here is an excerpt from the book:

“Maybe like me you’ve become frustrated at the tone of our national conversation. How did this happen? When did this happen? And, what are we going to do about it? We've got to recognize that the very real problems facing this country cannot be ignored. We cannot be confused or distracted by bitterness and rancor. We cannot allow exclusion to take the place of inclusion. We cannot accept distorted truths and half-baked notions simply because they make us feel good — or, because they make us forget for a moment how we really feel. We must hold fast to our principles as a society, because without them we're lost. The way forward is to focus on our shared moral compass — the one that points us to honesty, integrity, personal responsibility, faith, humility, compassion, forgiveness, tolerance — that will get us back on track.”

The book will be released on April 25.

