Parent chaperone accused of exposing himself to students on school trip

A volunteer parent chaperone has been accused of purposely exposing himself to sixth grade students during a Midview East Intermediate School field trip.

The Summit County Sheriff's Office said the incident happened in September 2016 at Camp Y-Noah in Clinton.

Deputies said Scott Wuensch purposely exposed himself, videoed a simulated sex act, and made offensive gestures to nine sixth grade students. He was charged with public indecency, disseminating matter harmful to juveniles, and disorderly conduct.

One of the students told his mom about the incident this past week. The parent reported it to the school the week of Jan. 23.

Dr. Deborah Koricke said she isn't surprised students waited months to speak.

"Kids are so embarrassed and they're trying to figure it out in their own minds what's going on," she said. "Often people keep it within themselves, especially if it's a one time, isolated incident ... because they either feel like they're at fault, or it's embarrassing, or it's just nothing you feel good about."

Parents like Leigh Ann Arroyo said they were in disbelief when they found out what happened. Her 13-year-old daughter went on the school field trip with Wuensch and other school chaperones.

"(I was in) complete shock. My heart sank," said Arroyo. "I just have to be more overprotective than I already was."

Koricke said parents shouldn't blame themselves for not finding out about the situation earlier, but she said there are subtle signs parents can watch out for.

"If they seem very preoccupied, very upset, that sort of thing, just not themselves, overly quiet," she said.

Midview Local Schools Superintendent Dr. Bruce Willingham released a statement Tuesday: "The safety of our students is our number one priority. Last week, it was brought to my attention that a volunteer parent chaperone allegedly acted inappropriately toward students during the Camp Y-Noah field trip, and our district immediately responded by calling the sheriff's department ... We will continue to review our parent volunteer procedures and will make recommendations to ensure the highest level of safety for our students, as their safety is our top priority."

Willingham said every parent volunteer must pass a BCI/FBI background check to participate in any field trip or event. Wuensch was properly vetted and passed the background check.

Wuensch has also been a Technology Director at Avon Lake City Schools for 13 years.

The district released this statement: "(The district is) aware of the charges against Scott Wuensch, district technology director. Mr. Wuensch is an employee of the educational Service Center of Lorain County and has worked for the Avon Lake City Schools in our Technology Department for 13 years. Mr. Wuensch has been suspended by the ESC. We are unable to further comment on the investigation or charges at this time."

Wuensch turned himself in to authorities and was released on bond. His pre-trial is scheduled for March 15.

