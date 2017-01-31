Dog injured in Cleveland shooting looking for permanent home

Love-A-Stray animal rescue is in the process of trying to find a permanent home for a dog rescued last week in Cleveland.

Gibson was found with two gun shot wounds last week on Gibson Avenue. Rescuers brought him to Avon Lake Animal Clinic where he had emergency surgery. One of Gibson's legs had to be amputated because the bullets shattered a bone and joint.

"There was a lot of little tiny pieces," said Dr. Jason Lamb with the Avon Lake Animal Clinic. "When you have those small of pieces it’s very hard to get hardware in there to bring them back together and to get a nice joint."

Gibson is still in the care of the animal clinic, but he'll soon be ready for a new family.

“We’re looking for a foster home hopefully in the nearby area because he does need to come back for some therapy appointments," said Karen Uthe Semancik a volunteer with the animal rescue. "We want it to be a good fit, because he’s already been through so much. (Gibson’s) a real family dog. I bet he could be a future therapy dog- just look at his personality.”

The animal clinic said Gibson is doing well with just three legs, but he'll require additional therapy.

“He’s very outgoing. He loves to jump up and give you hugs,” said Dr. Lamb. “He’s playful. He’s entertaining. He’s a really good dog. He’s going to make a family a great pet.”

Love-A-Stray is still in need of donations to help with his medical care. The nonprofit is expected to spend more than $2,000 for Gibson's surgeries and aftercare.

If you wish to donate for Gibson, you can send your check to Love-A-Stray, Attn: Gibson, P.O. Box 125, Avon Lake, OH, 44012 or you can donate using Paypal on their website. Information on fostering and adopting Gibson can also be found on the nonprofit's website.

No one has been arrested for the crime. If you have any information on who shot Gibson, please contact the Cleveland Chief Animal Control Officer at 216-664-3069.

