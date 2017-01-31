Cleveland Hopkins International Airport says they are ahead of the snow fall

In the past 24 hours the Cleveland Hopkins International Airport has been fully staffed in accordance with the FAA-approved snow and ice plan allowing the airport to keep ahead of the snowfall.

A total of 2.3 inches fell Monday night bringing the season total up to 20 inches compared to 8.8 inches during the same period last year.

