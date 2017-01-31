Police searching for driver in hit-skip that left 60-year-old hospitalized

Police are looking for a driver involved in a Medina hit-and-run crash.

It took place Saturday around 7:40 p.m. near the intersection of Court and Liberty Streets.

The victim, a 60-year-old woman from Brunswick, was walking in the crosswalk when she was hit by a gray pick-up truck. She was flown to MetroHealth with a head injury.

She has not yet been identified.

Anyone with information should contact Sgt. Marcum of the Medina Police Department at 330-725-7777.

