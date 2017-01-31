ME's Office: Female found Sunday has not been ID'd; 'We have a strong idea who it may be'

Cleveland police and the FBI are offering a $22,500 reward for any information regarding the case of a missing 14-year-old.

Alianna Defreeze was last seen on video surveillance on Thursday, January 26, at 6:50 a.m. getting off an RTA bus at E. 93rd Street and Kinsman Avenue. Alianna’s mother called police at 4:15 p.m. after being notified by the school that her daughter was not in attendance that day.



$22,500 is being offered for information related to Alianna's disappearance https://t.co/bPLD1IuyyI https://t.co/XypQnD9zY1 pic.twitter.com/9lfvGI13QH — Cleveland 19 News (@cleveland19news) January 31, 2017

Officers were canvassing Cleveland's east side Sunday, searching yards and abandoned homes, in connection with Alianna's missing persons case when they found a female's body inside an abandoned home at 9412 Fuller Avenue.

"The female found Sunday is a young black girl," said Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner Thomas P. Gilson, M.D. "A positive ID has not been made, but we have a strong idea of who it may be."

Medical Examiner says remains found Sunday in home are "consistent" with Alianna DeFreeze but not positive. @PaulOrlousky @cleveland19news pic.twitter.com/U0OMdkZK53 — Paul Orlousky (@PaulOrlousky) January 31, 2017

The woman had been murdered, and sources say her body mutilated. The body is currently at the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office to determine the identity and final cause of death.

Cleveland police still searching for missing teen who disappeared after catching bus to school

Family members of Alianna, who has been missing since late last week, wait anxiously to learn if she met such a tragic fate.

Community activist Khalid Samad says the lack of an arrest has people on edge.

"There’s a lot of anxiety, especially because of all the unsolved homicides that have taken place in this area of females," Samad said.

Councilman Zack Reed recited five cases between 2013 and now.

"We always forget about Jamilla Hanson, she was the first one who was stabbed brutally in her house. That killer has never been brought to justice. Then it all started with Jasmine Trotter and then it went to Christina, then it went to Ashley. Now we have this young lady," added Councilman Reed.

Law enforcement officers and agents are conducting sweeps of the neighborhood in which the homicide victim was found. In addition, officers will conduct knock and talk encounters with those who reside in the area. Anyone who was in the area of East 93rd Street and Kinsman Avenue at approximately 6:50 a.m., including residents, passing motorists or pedestrians, who may recall seeing Alianna is asked to contact law enforcement immediately.

A reward of $22,500.00 is offered through the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Cuyahoga County Prosecutor’s Office and Crimestoppers of Cuyahoga County, Inc. for information leading to the successful identification and prosecution of the individual(s) responsible for the disappearance and possible homicide of Alianna Defreeze. Anyone with information regarding this matter is asked to contact investigators at 216-623-5464 or Crimestoppers at 216-252-7463 (or text message: text TIP657 plus your message to Crimes 274637).

Tips may be provided anonymously.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.