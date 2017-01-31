New steel mill coming to Cuyahoga Heights, will create 25 jobs

Charter Steel announced on Tuesday they have plans to build a new steel mill adjacent to its coil mill and steelmaking operations in Cuyahoga Heights, Ohio. According to a press release the new rolling mill will utilize precision sizing to produce carbon and alloy steel bars for a variety of industries.

The new mill is a $150 million investment and is expected to be online in the second half of 2018. The project will create about 25 jobs.

"This is simply incredible news for our region and a great example of how a collaborative effort from local, county and state governments is getting things done for the sustainability of our workforces," Cuyahoga Heights Mayor Jack Bacci said.

Construction will begin this spring. Operations at the plant at 4300 East 49th Street in Cuyahoga Heights will continue uninterrupted during construction.

