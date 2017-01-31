Police arrest second suspect in Brooklyn bank robbery - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Police arrest second suspect in Brooklyn bank robbery

Hill (left) and Ware (right). (Source: FBI) Hill (left) and Ware (right). (Source: FBI)
BROOKLYN, OH (WOIO) -

A suspect wanted in a bank robbery in Brooklyn was arrested Monday night.

Police say that Devontae Ware, 21, and Nathaniel Hill, 20, robbed a Huntington Bank on Nov. 28. 

Hill was arrested on Jan. 6.

Both are charged with aggravated robbery.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly