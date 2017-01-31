Northeast Ohio weather: Arctic blast brings lake effect snow

From Meteorologist Jeff Tanchak:

Arctic air is moving in. Lake effect snow is in the forecast tonight and tomorrow. We will have to closely monitor how everything gets going but it is looking like several inches of snow could fall tonight in the snow belt east of Cleveland. A general 1"-4" is expected. The heart of the cold air is in place tomorrow.

Strong northwest winds and cold will be the main players for more lake snow. The heaviest snow will fall the first half of the day. An additional 2"-5" of snow is in the forecast. The snow will travel pretty far inland so even the southern counties will see accumulating snow. Be prepared for slippery travel throughout the day. The snow machine turns off Friday night.

Decreasing clouds is on the menu Saturday but it remains chilly.

