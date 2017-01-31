Northeast Ohio weather: Unsettled weekend

From Meteorologist Jeff Tanchak:

A challenging forecast for sure on Saturday as we will have a front sitting right over Northern Ohio. This will cause a big temperature difference depending on which side of the front you are in. Showers will be in the area through the weekend. Don't expect much in the way of sunshine. The best risk of showers and even some storms happens Sunday afternoon and evening. Some of this rain could be heavy at times.

Click for the latest on your First Alert Forecast and for the latest traffic, check out our real-time travel.

Cleveland 19 News is also on Facebook - check us out for news, weather, sports and fantastic behind the scenes photos of Cleveland 19.

Text alerts are also available, just fill out the online form. You will receive up to 5 msgs/day.Text HELP for help.Text STOP to stop. Msg&data rates may apply.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.