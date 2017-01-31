Cleveland Indians Manager Terry Francona donates $1 million to Arizona Baseball

The University of Arizona announced on Tuesday Cleveland Indians Manager Terry Francona has donated $1 million to their baseball program. The donation will be used for Arizona's baseball capital projects fund.

One of the projects will be an indoor hitting facility and it will be named the Terry Francona Hitting Facility. Francona said it was a priority of his to give back to the University of Arizona.

Francona played with the Wildcats from 1978-1980. In 1980 he was named the National Player of the year and in 2011 he was inducted into the National College Baseball Hall of Fame.

Francona's No. 32 jersey is retired with the University of Arizona.

