Mobile app allows customers to request on-demand snow plow service

When winter weather dumps a significant amount of snow, not everybody is able to get rid of it on their own, or when it needs to get done. Enter Plowz and Mowz.

The app works much like Uber, allowing customers to request on-demand plow service. No money is exchanged directly between the plow service and the customers.

Local contractors said it has increased their business, by adding volume and stability and helped them with the hardest part of the industry, collections.

Bob Parins, of Bob's Plow Service said the app is now responsible for nearly 50 percent of his business's income. Currently the service has more than 230 contractors available to clear your driveway and sidewalks upon request.

"Basically, it's Uber for plowing on demand plowing. A consumer will get their phone out, get the app and they say 'hey, I want to get a driveway done,'" said Parins. "We have definitely expanded a little bit. We've got a couple extra guys, two guys out right now," he said.

They charge based on the depth of the snow and length of the driveway. Here is a link to their website www.plowzandmowz.com

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.