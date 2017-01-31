Women spend $15K in a lifetime on makeup: Here's what to splurge and save on

It is said that there is more to beauty than meets the eye and millions of makeup wearers are spending thousands of dollars a year to keep their look and faces fresh.

According to Mint.com, the average woman will spend $15,000 on makeup in her lifetime. The U.S. has the largest cosmetics market in the world.

Splurge or save? It's what most women think about when purchasing beauty essentials. But even the beauty bloggers and experts will tell you, beauty doesn't have to mean extra banknotes.

Celebrity makeup artist Francine Grassi said the beauty industry has evolved and there are options.

"Nowadays there's an overabundance of everything from inexpensive to expensive and nobody ever knows what they should buy," said Grassi.

The makeup maven has been beautifying faces for more than 20 years -- Cyndi Lauper, Weird Al Yankovich, Michael Bolton, former President Barack Obama, and Katie Couric, just to name a few. She uses products from the drugstore and the department store and she never skimps on facial products.

"I think skincare is probably the most important thing to anybody because every artist wants to have a nice clean canvas and if you could get that canvas perfected, that's probably the best thing you could do," said Grassi.

Here's one of her beauty secrets: You won't need as much makeup.

Splurge on:

Brushes

Foundation

Nail polish topcoats

Eyeliner

Save on:

Mascara

Brow powder

Eyebrow pencils

Bronzer

Lip gloss

Grassi said that's what she splurges and saves on, but every makeup wearer has their own preference.

Many are looking for ways to cut costs, even some of the recognizable Cleveland 19 news faces.

Romona Robinson

"I get asked a lot about my makeup and I mix and match cheap stuff with expensive brands but the color I'm asked about most often is Milani. It's two lipsticks and a lip liner. These cost about $7 or $8 versus the MAC lipsticks which are about $20 said main Anchor Romona Robinson.

Tia Ewing

Morning anchor Tia Ewing said when it comes to her face, she mixes it up.

"This is my low-end foundation. I also have a high-end foundation that I use. It will cost me about $8.99 at Walmart and it's a Milani concealer and foundation in one and it gives you long-wear," said Ewing.

Tiffani Tucker

Tiffani Tucker has a few must-have products for removing makeup.

"I like to use simple baby wipes, really easy, you just kind of wipe that make-up off your face, you can toss it out when you're done, it's a little easy to take off your makeup but you just don't stop there. Dial antibacterial body wash, face wash, that's what I use on my face, all over my body because you want to get that extra makeup and gook off of your face at the end of the night," said Tucker.

Grassi said the best advice is to appreciate what's already there: that doesn't cost a thing.

"I think beauty starts within so when you get yourself feeling a little bit better, that makes you look better and it's not about the products but how you feel about yourself," said Grassi.

