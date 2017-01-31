BBB warns of 'Can you hear me now?' scam

Just saying, "Yes," to an unsolicited phone call can be dangerous, according to the Better Business Bureau.

Scam artists can record affirmative responses and later use those recordings to sign up for a product or service and then demand payment.

The BBB has received reports that robocalls are posing as agents from home security firms, cruise lines or social security agencies. Even if users are savvy enough to avoid providing sensitive information, one simple question can be just as dangerous: “Can you hear this call clearly?"

The bureau recommends hanging up if someone receives an unsolicited robocall from a business or organization.

Its website states: “If you are on the Do Not Call List and a company calls out of the blue to ask questions, it's likely a scam. Avoid responding with 'Yes,' 'Sure,' or 'OK.'"

Maureen Martincin says she doesn't typically answer phone calls from unknown callers, but she's recently been on the job hunt and figured one recent call may have been a lead on a new gig.

"The first thing she said after I said, 'Hello,' was 'Hello, can you hear me OK? I'm having trouble with my headset.' I said, 'Yes,'" Martincin said.

By getting her to say, "Yes," scammers may use that recorded answer to sign her up for purchases.

“Maybe they are putting something on your utility bill, something on your credit card,” said Ericka Dilworth, with the Greater Cleveland Better Business Bureau.

The BBB suggests if you get a call from a number you don't recognize and they start asking you a lot of yes-or-no questions, hang up right away.

“It's unusual, and most people would respond and answer that simple kind of question, that's how they are getting people hooked into this,” Dilworth said.

Dilworth says Martincin isn't alone, and that this is part of a nation-wide scam.

“It came to our attention six months ago, but it wasn't happening locally,” Dilworth said.

Now that it is, Martincin says she's already received two of the calls in the past week.

“I think it's pretty scary," she said. "Anyone can fall victim to this."

Individuals can report potential scams to the BBB and the Federal Trade Commission. Anyone who suspects they may be at risk should frequently check their bank statements for unauthorized charges.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.