CWRU study looks at stress on grandparents in care giving roles

Researchers at Case Western are testing a new approach to helping grandmothers -- tasked with caring for their grandchildren full time -- deal with the stresses of the role.

A four-year, $2 million grant from the National Institute of Health will help them do so.

In the study, grandmother caregivers will participate in a web-based program designed especially for their unique needs to improve coping skills to manage stressful situations.

"From the comfort of home, grandmothers can use an online tool that will aim to reduce depression and improve health, family functioning and overall well-being,” said Carol Musil, the Marvin E. and Ruth Durr Denekas Professor of Nursing, and leader of the study.

The number of grandparents at risk for stress-induced health problems on account of their growing role as caretakers is increasing, according to CWRU officials. They say, according to the Census Bureau, about 2.7 million of grandparents are now caregivers.

“The parents are not in the home, and it’s often attributable to drug addiction. We last saw it with crack cocaine; now it’s opioid and heroin addictions. Grandmothers step in, but those caring for grandchildren are stressed and depressed, which has a cascading effect on the family,” said Musil.

In studies by Musil, there has been a connection between the responsibility of caring for grandchildren and a grandparent’s health, especially exhibited in symptoms of depression.

“We know that health problems get worse as a grandmother’s care giving responsibilities increase,” Musil said. “Our prior research shows that certain cognitive-behavioral skills are associated with fewer depressive symptoms and better health and our project is designed to test these.”

With a national sample of more than 300 grandmothers, researchers will randomly assign subjects to one of two different approaches to managing individual and family stress. The study will also determine if family demographics -- the grandmother’s age, race, education, marital status, employment status, family income, age and number of grandchildren -- and care giving status or family demands affect the outcomes.

