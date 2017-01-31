Video makeup tutorials from Romona Robinson, Tiffani Tucker, Tia Ewing and more

Have you ever wondered what makeup our Cleveland 19 News crew wears? Where did she get that lipstick? How does she get that look?

Our team is sharing some of their everyday beauty secrets.

At the Cleveland 19 News anchor desk, Romona Robinson said she saves big bucks buying drugstore brand make-up like Milani.

She uses two lipstick and a lip liner that each cost less than $10 each. Compared to brand names cosmetics, she said she's saving about $10 a tube of lipstick. Romona said she mixes major brands and drugstore brands to save extra cash.

"I mix and match expensive and drugstore brand products. I use Mac blot powder/dark. Lipstick color I'm asked most about is actually two colors. Drugstore brand: Milani, Red label 05 and Orange Gina 03," Romona said.

She also uses the drugstore brand: Milani lip liner, sugarplum. "I apply the red all over the lip and then orange right in the bottom center. It gives the effect of a more luscious lip," she said.

Morning show Anchor Tia Ewing takes you through a full blown clinic on how to apply makeup to get the perfect contour and shade of gorgeous in her makeup application video show above.

Evening news Anchor Tiffani Tucker said at the end of the night, she uses simple baby wipes to remove her makeup. Then, she uses Dial anti-bacterial face and body wash to remove the leftover makeup. Finally, Tucker follows up with Cetaphil moisturizing cream. She also uses Lubriderm lotion with SPF 15.

Meteorologist Samantha Roberts said she splurges the most on her foundation.

She will spend about $50 for foundation because that’s where it all starts. Samantha also doesn’t skimp on her hair either. To save money, Samantha said she only pays about $15 for a large eye shadow pallet and her finishing powder. She said she tries to save on her wardrobe as well. Instead of spending $100 dollars on a dress, she spends about $10 to $20 dollars for a dress to stretch her wardrobe and wallet.

Cleveland 19 reporters Dani Carlson, Denise Zarrella and Alyson Bruner are also finding ways to save. Watch their videos above to find out how you can get “their look” and how they save big.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.