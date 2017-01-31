3 Cleveland men sentenced after robberies in NE Ohio

Three Cleveland men have been sentenced to prison for more than a decade for armed robberies in Solon, Bath and North Olmsted, according to the U.S. Attorney.

Stephone Tillman, 25, Matthew Bowen, Jr., 25, and Christopher Jones, 26, were previously found guilty of multiple counts of interfering with interstate commerce by means of robbery and brandishing firearms during a crime of violence.

Tillman was found guilty of being a felon in possession of a firearm and has been sentenced to 20 years in prison.

Bowen was sentenced to nearly 13 years in prison.

Jones was sentenced to nearly 11 years in prison.

Tillman, Bowen, and Jones robbed the Circle K, located at 29605 Aurora Rd., in Solon, in September 2015. In October 2015, Bowen and Tillman robbed the Zip Thru drive-through store located at 30781 Lorain Rd., in North Olmsted. Later that month, all three defendants robbed the Circle K, located at 791 Cleveland-Massillon Rd., in Bath, according to court documents.

Each of the robberies involved the use of a firearm, according to court documents.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.