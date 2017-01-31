Richland County student accused of making bomb threat arrested

Sheriff Deputies arrested the person responsible for the bomb threat that occurred last week at Madison High School.

According to school officials Larissa Elias, a student at Madison High School, was charged with inducing panic and transported to the Richland County Jail.

Last Friday, January 27, Sheriff’s Deputies were called after a note was discovered in the girl’s bathroom that indicated a bomb threat. The school was evacuated and deputies worked with the administration on the investigation and clearing of the school.

No bomb was located and classes resumed.

Larissa is expected to be arraigned in court Wednesday.

