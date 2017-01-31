Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson to run again: 'I have to do this'

Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson will run for a fourth term in 2017. This is the first time in Cleveland's history a mayor of the city will seek a fourth, four-year term.

He made the announcement Tuesday at the Jerry Sue Thornton Center, and said he had no choice but to run.

"If I would have been able to find someone, or someone would have declared their interest in candidacy that I believe had the real, sincere, and genuine well-being of the people in mind -- look, it would be easy for me to step aside," he said. "Like I said, I don't really need it financially or emotionally, I don't need it. I do this because I truly believe I have to do this in order to protect the interest of the people."

Cleveland city councilman Jeff Johnson has also entered the race.

"Mayor Jackson finally announces he is seeking re-election," Johnson said on Twitter shortly after Jackson's news conference. "Now we can talk with citizens about the last 11 years and future."

He hashtagged the phrase: "Cleveland neighborhoods first."

Jackson says he is still the person for the job.

“All of those things that people talk about that are the problems and challenges of an urban center, particularly Cleveland, are the things that my family lives with every day because I'm in the middle of it,” Jackson said.

Jackson says he wants the progress the city has been making to continue. He touted a balanced budget and the big gains Cleveland has made on the national stage. But he says he hasn't forgotten the challenges that still lie ahead.

“We have come a long way in 10 years, but we still have a long way to go,” Jackson said.

Johnson has been critical of Jackson's attention and investments in downtown.

"Neighborhoods matter,” he said. “We cannot continue to focus on downtown.”

In response to criticism like that, Jackson says downtown investment helps out the neighborhoods, too.

“We put the work in. Work in, product out. B.S. in, B.S. out,” he said.

Jackson created a Twitter hours before Tuesday's announcement.

Welcome to the official Twitter account for Cleveland Mayor, Frank G. Jackson. We look forward to connecting with you For A Better Cleveland — Frank G. Jackson (@CleMayorJackson) January 31, 2017

Mayor Frank Jackson making an announcement regarding 2017 Mayoral Race. Media invited to Jerry Sue Thornton Center Lobby 2500 E.22 Street — Frank G. Jackson (@CleMayorJackson) January 31, 2017

