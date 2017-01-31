Rocky River police recover stolen SUV tied to series of burglaries

Rocky River police have recovered a stolen SUV tied to a series of burglaries and thefts in several neighborhoods.

The Subaru Outback was stolen Jan. 20 from a home in the 1600 block of Northview Road.

Police said the keys were located in a purse inside the house. They said someone made entry into the home through a back door that was unlocked. Money was also taken from the purse.

The SUV has been processed for any evidence, Rocky River Police Chief Kelly Stillman said. He said it may be months before they receive a reply from BCI regarding any hits on fingerprints or DNA.

The department said a total of seven homes were targeted in the early morning hours of Jan. 20. Stillman said all of the properties had unlocked doors or windows. The incidents happened on Northview Road, Riverwood Avenue, Purnell Avenue and Magnolia Drive. Police have not identified a suspect or suspects.

