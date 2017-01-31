Key Center in downtown Cleveland has new owner

The Millennia Companies has completed its acquisition of Key Center, the organization announced Tuesday.

Key Center is a mixed use commercial property, compromised of a 57-story tower, in downtown Cleveland.

The building has 1.3 million square feet of office space, a full-service Marriott hotel, a 10-story bank building and a 982-stall attached parking garage.

"This would be an amazing headquarters for Millennia," said the organization's CEO, Frank Sinito.

The Millennia Companies purchased the center from Columbia Property Trust, a publicly-traded real estate investment trust. The Millennia Companies is a vertically integrated real estate company headquartered in Cleveland.

