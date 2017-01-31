Report: Cleveland Clinic resident denied U.S. entry takes legal action

Dr. Suha Abushamma, an internal medicine resident at the Cleveland Clinic, was detained and deported Saturday because of President Donald J. Trump's recent executive order that bans citizens of seven predominantly Muslim nations entry into the U.S.

Abushamma, 26, has a H-1B visa for workers in "specialty occupations" from Sudan. She was traveling from Saudi Arabia back to America Saturday when she was detained. Saudi Arabia is not one of the seven countries part of the ban. Abushamma was detained because her visa is from Sudan.

According to Charles Ornstein, a senior reporter at ProPublica, Abushamma is taking legal action:

You may remember that after her flight landed, she was given the choice to "voluntarily" leave or be forcibly deported. #travelban — Charles Ornstein (@charlesornstein) February 1, 2017

Abushamma has filed a writ of Habeas Corpus and complaint for relief, claiming unlawful detention & coercion to cancel her visa. #travelban — Charles Ornstein (@charlesornstein) February 1, 2017

The clinic issued a statement Sunday:

"Recent immigration action taken by the White House has caused a great deal of uncertainty and has impacted some of our employees who are traveling overseas. We are fully committed and actively working toward the safe return of any of our employees who have been affected by this action."

Two other clinic employees other than Abushamma were detained temporarily in New York but have since been released.

