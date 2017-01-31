Students attending area universities stranded by Trump travel ban

Students at the University of Akron and Kent State University have been affected by President Donald J. Trump’s travel ban.

At least one KSU student, Mansoureh Shasti, is stranded in Canada. Shasti is a PhD student.

“We will continue to do everything we can to help Mansoureh and any other student affected by the (executive order),” said KSU President Beverly Warren. “Our priority is to support those from Kent State who seek to live, learn, and make a positive impact on the world.”

The University of Akron has two grad students stuck out of the country.

A resident doctor at the Cleveland Clinic has also been affected by the travel ban. According to a recent report, she plans to take legal action.

Stay with Cleveland 19 News for updates on this story.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.