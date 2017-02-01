Survey: Most people don't know numbers that will keep them heart healthy

A new Cleveland Clinic survey shows that, while most people worry about dying from heart disease, many don't know the basic numbers they need to know to stay heart healthy.



Health factors that go into determining risks for heart disease include blood pressure, weight, blood sugar, cholesterol and exercise. The Clinic's survey found that many people did not know basic numbers like their blood pressure and BMI, which are well known to put them at risk for heart disease. In fact, many of those surveying didn't know what a healthy blood pressure was.



"Most people don't know that 120 over 80 is a normal blood pressure," said Dr. Gordon Blackburn, the program director for cardiac rehabilitation at the Cleveland Clinic. "They don't know that 140 over 90 is too high of a blood pressure, and they don't know what their blood pressure is, and that's the problem. I know blood pressure is a risk factor. I don't know what the numbers are I should be aiming for and I don't know what my numbers are so, should I be changing anything or not to make it better."

Women, and especially moms, are the worst at taking care of the factors that will help them avoid heart disease because they are so concerned with taking care of everyone else, Blackburn says.



Everyone should talk to their physician about what their numbers are and how they can get to a heart healthy place.



"Ideally, we want it to be around 120 over 80- definitely below 140 over 90 for the blood pressure," he said. "If you don't know what your blood pressure is, you can go into several different places in the community- drug stores, to your physician and get your blood pressure checked and find out what your numbers are running."



Knowing your BMI, the ratio of height to weight, is another important number that most don't know. Your BMI tells you if you are obese



"A healthy BMI is 25- 20 to 25," Blackburn says. "If you are overweight, that's 27 going up to 30. Once you cross over to 30, you are in the obese category. Most people don't know what their BMIs are."



Blackburn says most people also don't know that diabetes is closely linked to heart disease, so you should know your blood sugar numbers too.

You can find out what heart healthy numbers look like by clicking here.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.