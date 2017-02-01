Slain 14-year-old's school asks community to come together to find her killer

Police are searching for the suspect who killed 14-year-old Alianna DeFreeze.

DeFreeze was last seen on video surveillance Jan. 26 at 6:50 a.m. getting off an RTA bus at E. 93rd Street and Kinsman Avenue. Her mother called police at 4:15 p.m. after being notified by the school that her daughter was not in attendance that day.

Officers were canvassing Cleveland's east side Sunday, searching yards and abandoned homes, in connection with DeFreeze's missing persons case when they found a female's body inside an abandoned home at 9412 Fuller Avenue. Officers alerted the family to DeFreeze's death on Tuesday.

"It is with the heaviest of hearts that we are pained to announce that the police have confirmed our worst fear and confirmed the death of Alianna DeFreeze," her school, E. Prep & Village Prep's Woodland Hills Campus, wrote on Facebook Tuesday night. "We desperately need your help. We are reaching out to the community at large to help bring justice for our scholar, Alianna DeFreeze, whose life was taken from her far too soon. If you have any information about her disappearance, please contact the Cleveland Police at 216-25CRIME or 9-1-1. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family of Alianna in this most difficult time. Her smile, her kindness and her energy will sorrowfully be missed. Please, please help bring justice for Alianna!"

Police are offering a $22,500 reward for anyone with information about the suspect.

