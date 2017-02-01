InterContinental Hotel employee pistol-whipped, robbed near Cleveland Clinic

An employee was pistol-whipped and robbed outside of the InterContinental Hotel on Tuesday night.

Police say Youssef Akouchi was walking to get a female employee's car because he was worried about her safety when he was approached by two suspects with guns. The suspects went through his pockets and grabbed his phone and wallet before hitting him with the gun.

The robbery happened around 9:30 p.m. in the area of E. 101st Street and Cedar Avenue, which is right by the Cleveland Clinic.

"This is a matter we take very seriously and it is currently under investigation by the Cleveland Police Department in coordination with Cleveland Clinic Police," the Clinic said in a statement. "We are thankful the hotel employee is safe and encourage anyone with information about this incident to contact the police."

