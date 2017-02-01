Police: Woman stabs boyfriend in butt over beer fridge

A Lorain woman is charged with felonious assault for allegedly stabbing her boyfriend in the butt with a steak knife.

Police say they were called to a home on Grove Avenue on Jan. 28 after a man called 911 asking for an ambulance.

James Hill told officers that his live-in girlfriend, Janice Hitchens, had stabbed him because he moved the mini-fridge that was full of beer into the living room. Hitchens said that she stabbed him in self-defense because he had stabbed her in the knees with scissors, although police observed no stab wounds.

Officers said both appeared to be highly intoxicated.

Hill refused to fill out a witness statement, but police arrested Hitchens her due to the serious nature of the crime.

Hitchens has a previous domestic violence conviction, police say. She is being held at the Lorain City Jail.

