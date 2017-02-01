Police: 5-year-old boy shot in his home

Police now say that the 5-year-old boy who they initially thought was shot in a drive-by was actually shot by someone in his home.

The boy was shot in the leg Monday night on Cleveland's west side. He was taken to MetroHealth Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police say the boy's mother was being evasive and not cooperating on scene. After executing a search warrant, they found drugs, weapons and a digital scale inside the home. There was also a bullet hole in the kitchen ceiling and in the kitchen sink.

Police are still investigating. No arrests have been made.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.