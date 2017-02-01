Rob Portman, Sherrod Brown release statements on Trump's Supreme Court nominee

Ohio Republican Senator Rob Portman has thrown his support behind President Donald Trump's Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch, while Ohio Democratic Senator Sherrod Brown has condemned him.

President Trump announced Tuesday night that he was nominating Gorsuch to fill the Supreme Court seat left empty after the death of Antonin Scalia.

Gorsuch is a conservative-leaning judge who works on the Denver-based 10th Circuit Court of Appeals. While conservatives have applauded his nomination, some Democrats have said that he is out of the legal mainstream. You can read more about Gorsuch's views and history by clicking here.

In order to be confirmed, Gorsuch must pass through a number of steps. First, he will be referred to the judiciary committee, which is made up of 11 Republicans and nine Democrats. He must pass the committee with a simple majority.

Portman and Brown do not sit on the Judiciary Committee, so their opinions will not come into play until the nomination goes to the full Senate. In order to be approved, Gorsuch only needs a simple majority in the Senate, where Republicans hold 52 of 100 seats.

However, Democrats can filibuster the nomination by gathering 60 votes. In this case, Gorsuch's fate would rest in the hands of Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell. Trump has encouraged McConnell to change the rules of the Senate and make it impossible to filibuster a Supreme Court nominee-- a change known in the Senate as the "nuclear option." McConnell would need 50 votes to change the rule.

Confirming Supreme Court nominees is often a multi-month process, and it remains to be seen what either party will do.

Here is Portman's statement in full:

“I welcome the nomination of Judge Gorsuch to serve as the next Associate Justice of the Supreme Court of the United States. The job of a Supreme Court justice is to fairly and impartially apply the law, and to protect the rights guaranteed by the Constitution, not to advance public policy goals by legislating from the bench. Judge Gorsuch has an outstanding record as a fair-minded, independent, and universally-respected judge. I look forward to considering his nomination as he goes through a fair and thorough evaluation process.”

Here is Brown's statement in full:

“The people of Ohio deserve Supreme Court Justices who will defend the rights of working families over Wall Street and corporate special interests – and Judge Gorsuch’s record doesn’t pass that test,” Brown said. “I cannot support any nominee who does not recognize that corporations are not people. The Supreme Court has enormous influence over the lives of everyday Ohioans, and any nominee must be willing to defend their rights to make their own healthcare decisions, collectively bargain for safe workplaces and fair pay, and to be protected from discrimination and Wall Street greed.

Senator Brown thoroughly reviewed Judge Gorsuch’s record ahead of tonight’s expected announcement and found a record that is far outside of the judicial mainstream. Gorsuch’s record includes:

Ruling that corporations are people;

Ruling against women’s rights to basic healthcare at places like Planned Parenthood;

Arguing against the rights of working Americans to band together to hold Wall Street and corporations accountable for abuses;

Hostility toward anti-discrimination and criminal justice protections, including opposition to equal protection for LGBTQ Americans; and

Judicial theories that oppose protections that ensure clean air and water and safe food and medicine."

