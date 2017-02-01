City Council Safety Commission holds briefing on violence interruption program

The City Council's Safety Committee held a briefing on the Cleveland Peacemakers Alliance Program Wednesday morning.

The Cleveland Peacemakers Alliance Program specializes in violence interruption in high crime rate neighborhoods. They also work in partnership with MetroHealth and University Hospitals to provide violence prevention services in the emergency room.

At the briefing, Ron Soeder, Executive Director of the Boys and Girls Clubs of Cleveland, and Sharyna Cloud, Director of the Cleveland Peacemaker's Alliance, will provide an overview of the services offered by the program.

Duane Deskins, the new Chief of Prevention, Intervention and Opportunity for Youth and Young Adults, will also be present.

