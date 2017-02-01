3 Cleveland man headed to prison for armed robberies in as many towns

Three Cleveland men have been sentenced to prison for more than a decade for armed robberies in Solon, Bath and North Olmsted.

Stephone D. Tillman, 25, Matthew S. Bowen, Jr., 25, and Christopher R. Jones, 26, were found guilty of multiple counts of interfering with interstate commerce by means of robbery and brandishing firearms during a crime of violence. Tillman, who was found guilty of being a felon in possession of a firearm, was sentenced to 20 years in prison. Bowen was sentenced to nearly 13 years in prison and Jones received nearly 11 years.

Tillman, Bowen, and Jones robbed the Circle K, located at 29605 Aurora Road, in Solon, on September 15, 2015. On October 3, 2015, Bowen and Tillman robbed the Zip Thru drive-through store located at 30781 Lorain Road, in North Olmsted. On October 8, 2015, all three defendants robbed the Circle K, located at 791 Cleveland-Massillon Road, in Bath, according to court documents.

