Case of man charged in deadly hit-skip of Cleveland police officer to go to grand jury

The charges against Israel Alvarez, 44, accused of hitting and killing a Cleveland police officer on I-90 last week, will go to grand jury.

Officer David Fahey was struck and killed on the highway while setting up flares to divert traffic from a Rocky River crash. Alvarez was driving a 1998 Toyota Camera around 6 a.m. when he "disregarded several emergency vehicles that were parked utilizing their overhead lights while conducting an investigation," according to a criminal complaint filed Wednesday.

The complaint also said Alvarez was driving "recklessly in excess of the posted speed limit of 60 mph" at the time of the crash, and that, by fleeing the scene and failing to "render aid or call 911," he contributed to Fahey's death.

Alvarez has been charged with aggravated vehicular homicide and felony hit-skip. He was placed on a $500,000 bond at his last court appearance on Jan. 26. His bond was continued at $500,000 at a Wednesday morning court appearance.

