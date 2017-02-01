Driver turns himself in after hit and run accident that left a woman paralyzed

A driver has turned himself in after a hit and run accident that left a 72-year-old woman paralyzed.

The accident happened on Jan. 19 near East Archwood Avenue and Moore Street. Police said 36-year-old Deprise Moore hit Doshie Gulley's car so hard, the hatchback on her Buick Rendezvous came off.

Moore is out on bond and is charged with hit skip. Police said additional charges are possible.

