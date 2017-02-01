Fundraiser for fallen CPD police officer David Fahey’s family Thursday

The Tilted Kilt along with the Cleveland Police Foundation and The Greater Cleveland Peace Officers Memorial Society have planned a fundraiser in honor of Fallen CPD Officer David Fahey.

The Tilted Kilt will donate 100% of their proceeds for the entire day and evening of February 2, 2017 to the Cleveland Police Foundation to support the family of Officer Fahey.

The Tilted Kilt is located at 21 Prospect Ave., at the corner of Prospect and Ontario and enjoy the fantastic food and drink.

If you cannot make it to the Tilted Kilt, you can make a donation by clicking to HERE.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.