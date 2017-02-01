8 John Carroll University alumni to play roles in Super Bowl 51

Even though the Cleveland Browns won’t be in the Super Bowl, there will still be many Cleveland connections for the big game.

Eight John Carroll University Alumni will play a role in the championship game:

Jesse Ackerman ’02, head strength and conditioning coach, Atlanta Falcons

Nick Caserio ’98, director of player personnel, New England Patriots

Josh McDaniels ’99, offensive coordinator, New England Patriots

David Ziegler ’01, director of pro personnel, New England Patriots

Jerry Schuplinski ’99, assistant quarterbacks coach, New England Patriots

Nick Caley ’06, coaching assistant, New England Patriots

Frank Ross ’10, pro scout, New England Patriots

J. Debick ’13, scouting assistant, New England Patriots

“It's incredible. I can only imagine what they are going through coming from a small school like John Carroll, to be able to reach the highest point,” said JSU football player Mason McKenrick.



A D-3 school with just over 3,000 students, John Carroll University has 8 alumni who will play a role in Sunday's big game.



“I can't imagine there be any other small college, large college football factories that have so many young men that have moved forward and become such a large part of the NFL,” said JCU Athletic Director, Laurie Massa.



“If you knew them or know them, no one should be surprised with their success. They are tremendously driven guys,” said Dave Vitatoe, Executive Director of Alumni Relations for JCU, and former JCU football player.



Current players with their own NFL dreams describe how inspiring it is.



“It gives you something to look forward to. It gives you something to look up to. Especially coming from this school, it's a smaller school. It goes to show anything is possible coming from this place,” said Michael Hollins, a JCU football player hoping to enter the draft this year.



With so many ties to the game, it's hard pick sides.



“Who am I rooting for? Oh man, great game, let's say that!!!” Hollins said.

Another Northeast Ohio connection is New England Patriots' wide receiver Julian Edelman who played quarterback at Kent State University.

