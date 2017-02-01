Graduation gown controversy at Elyria High School

Graduation wardrobe is causing controversy at Elyria High School.

School leaders made the decision last month to have all students wear red caps and robes. Previously, male students wore red gowns while female students wore white gowns.

Concerns raised by an honors student forced officials to take up the issue. The student was born female but does not identify as male or female.

Elyria High School Principal Tim Brown addressed the issue in an email to Superintendent Dr. Thomas Jama in Dec. 2016: "With the overwhelming support of the community in the passing of Issue 23, I believe it's the perfect time to demonstrate our unity as a school community, and show how we embrace our diversity and differences. This is a written request to have all graduating seniors wear a red cap and gown with a white sash as the prescribed attire for our graduation ceremony. The white sash would have an embroidered 'E' on one side and the year of graduation embroidered on the other."

Brown added that the change would demonstrate sensitivity, acceptance and support for all students. He also said it promotes the district's philosophy of unity that: "WE ARE ELYRIA PIONEERS."

Two online petitions are up and running.

Shelby Muhich is leading the charge to return to the traditional look. As of Wednesday afternoon there's more than 700 signatures. Muhich said she's a strong support of LGBTQ rights, but she thinks school leaders moved too fast by going with an all red wardrobe- which includes a white sash for all.

"I can see the unity in it, but I also don't see the unity in it by not including everybody in the decision rather than only including a minority of the school," Muhich said.

Another petition supports the school's decision. Kyle Grubjesic is looking forward to seeing everyone in red.

"We're all going to be proud of ourselves for getting this far in life and achieving this goal," Grubjesic said. "It's going to be a great day."

Even though Muhich disagrees with the change, she'll be with her class on graduation day.

"Of course," Muhich said. "I would still be there to support everybody."



