Man arrested in Gates Mills home invasion pleads not guilty

The man accused of a home invasion in Gates Mills pleaded not guilty at his arraignment.

Shaun Corrigan was indicted on charges of aggravated burglary, felonious assault, kidnapping, theft, and aggravated menacing in connection with the home invasion on Jan. 6.

His bond was continued at $100,000, Corrigan's pre-trial is Feb. 6 at 9 a.m. in front of Judge Carolyn Friedland.

Corrigan was assigned a public defender. The 38-year-old man was arrested for allegedly breaking into a home and tying up a woman in Gates Mills.

Police said Corrigan kicked open the door of the victim's home on Jan. 6 and choked her until she cooperated. He then allegedly duct-taped her hands and threatened her with a box cutter while leading her around the home gathering money and property.

Before he fled, the victim said he tried to hog-tie her, but ran out of tape.

The victim was able to escape shortly after the suspect left her home to call the police.

Corrigan was arrested on Jan. 17 in Mayfield Heights. Police said he is a heroin addict.

