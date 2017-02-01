Retracing the route Alianna DeFreeze took before her murder

Cleveland police are searching for the suspects in the murder of 14-year-old Alianna DeFreeze.

DeFreeze was last seen on video surveillance Jan. 26 at 6:50 a.m. getting off an RTA bus at E. 93rd Street and Kinsman Avenue. Her mother called police at 4:15 p.m. after being notified by the school that her daughter was not in attendance that day.

Officers, her family and members of the community community were canvassing Cleveland's east side Sunday, searching yards and abandoned homes, in connection with Alianna's missing persons case when they found her body inside an abandoned home at 9412 Fuller Avenue.

Several people getting gas at the Shell station next to the bus stop from which Alianna disappeared spoke with Cleveland 19. Alberta Moore was among them.

"It's just awful to imagine what happened to her. I really don't understand what's going on," Moore said.

"I think it's shame because I've got daughters and granddaughters that age. They be out her catching the bus going to school early in the morning," Minister Bernard Avery said. .

"You feel confident enough to take a little girl across the street from the police station, it says a whole lot. It's says a lot," Cassie Bagwell said.

At the house on Fuller where Aliana's mutilated body was discovered the RTA bus driver who normally picks her up from the bus stop at East 93rd and Kinsman drove up, got out of her SUV, walked over to the house, burst into tears and returned to her vehicle obviously distraught.

Cassie Bagwell, mother of four, three of them girls is upset after the incident.

"She not my child, but I see all kids as my child. I would have intervened. People don't intervene no more," Bagwell said.

The school, the bus stop & the vacant home where police found Alianna DeFreeze are all within a mile of each other. pic.twitter.com/r6RKGZQSDb — Cleveland 19 News (@Cleveland19news) February 1, 2017

Another resident who lives in the area says she is scared after the murder of Alianna DeFreeze pic.twitter.com/8W9Y4IYFrs — Cleveland 19 News (@cleveland19news) February 1, 2017

Memorial for Alianna DeFreeze, police still looking for the murder suspect pic.twitter.com/vDqjR7MkIw — Cleveland 19 News (@cleveland19news) February 1, 2017

One local resident says kids can't be alone anymore in this area after the Alianna DeFreeze murder pic.twitter.com/cpC7yx3DlQ — Cleveland 19 News (@cleveland19news) February 1, 2017

One local resident said there should be cameras at bus stops after the Alianna DeFreeze incident pic.twitter.com/9srdqsw4Sg — Cleveland 19 News (@cleveland19news) February 1, 2017





