22 things you didn't know about the Super Bowl (Useless Trivia)

It's almost time for the biggest sports event of the year. Even non-football fans watch the Super Bowl, if not only for the halftime show but for the entertaining commercials played throughout the entire game.

And we can make the game even more fun to watch by filling your head with plenty of useless, yet very interesting, Super Bowl trivia!

Team to wear white uniforms has won 11 of last 12 Super Bowls. Teams that wore white in Houston Super Bowls are 0-2. (Interesting tidbit: The Patriots wearing white for this game). Last team wearing dark jerseys to win: Green Bay over Pittsburgh, Super Bowl XLV Only 4 NFL teams haven’t played in Super Bowl: Jaguars, Texans, Lions and Browns. Three of those four have hosted a Super Bowl: Jacksonville, Houston, Detroit. (So Browns are only team to have never played in or hosted Super Bowl). 7 times the game has matched #1 scoring defense vs #1 scoring offense. Defense has won 6 of those. (Patriots are #1 defense this year.) Most fumbles in a Super Bowl: 12 by Buffalo and Dallas in Super Bowl XXVII. First two Super Bowls were not called Super Bowl. They were called AFL-NFL World Championship Game. Only once has the opening kickoff been returned for a TD: Devin Hester, Chicago, Super Bowl XLI Record for most consecutive Super Bowls by a player: backup QB Gale Gilbert, 5 straight games, 1991-95, Bills & Chargers. His teams lost all 5. New England hasn’t allowed a first quarter touchdown since Week 10 against the Seahawks. They’ve allowed 3 first-quarter TD all season. Youngest player to ever start a Super Bowl: Packers tackle Bryan Bulaga (21 years, 322 days) in Super Bowl XLV (2010).

Running back Dion Lewis has played 16 career games for the Patriots; they’ve never lost a game he played in. Players on winning team get $107,000 bonus, losers get $53,000. Most Super Bowl titles by a player: Charles Haley, 5 (two with SF, three with Dallas) The Browns drafted a QB in 2000 (Spergon Wynn, 183rd overall) before the Patriots took Tom Brady (199th) Most interceptions by a QB in Super Bowl: Rich Gannon, Oakland, 2002 The Patriots have faced seven running backs who were in the top 10 in rushing this season and didn’t allow any of them to rush for over 100 yards. Overall, they haven’t allowed a rusher to gain 90 or more yards in any of their past 24 games. Since 2010, including the playoffs, the Patriots are 56-10 when scoring first. The magic number is 23. Including the playoffs, New England is 178-15 under Bill Belichick when scoring 23 or more points. No team has ever been shut out in a Super Bowl (fewest points: 3 by Miami, Super Bowl VI) In 1999, in their first-ever Super Bowl appearance, the Atlanta Falcons lost 34–19 to the defending champion Denver Broncos in Super Bowl XXXIII. The New England Patriots have won four Super Bowls; Super Bowl XXXVI, Super Bowl XXXVIII, Super Bowl XXXIX and Super Bowl XLIX. The NFL uses 72 footballs in the game.

