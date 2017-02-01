Lagrange Township man arrested in connection with two Grafton bank robberies

Mark D. Wilson, 53, was arrested Monday in connection with two bank robberies in Grafton.

Police say Wilson is responsible for the Nov. 4 robbery at the Talmer Bank and the Nov. 25 robbery at the First Merit Bank.

Wilson, who was arraigned on Jan. 31, is charged with two counts of robbery and two counts of federal theft. He is being held at the Lorain County Jail.

