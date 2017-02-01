Three shootings reported in Akron since Tuesday evening

Akron police are investigating three separate shootings that occurred in the city on Tuesday evening and Wednesday morning.

The first shooting occurred just before midnight on Tuesday in the 2300 block of East Avenue. The victim, a 20-year-old man, was sitting in his car when a suspect walked up to the driver's side window and fired multiple shots. The victim, who was struck multiple times, drove himself to Barberton Hospital, where he was stabilized and then transferred to Akron City Hospital. He is in serious but stable condition.

The suspect is a black male between 20 and 30 years old wearing a light-colored or white hooded sweatshirt and dark colored pants.

The second shooting occurred just before 1:30 a.m. on Wednesday in the 800 block of Ruth Avenue. The victim, a 22-year-old man, was inside a house with several others when an unknown suspect fired several shots at the house from the outside. The victim was hit in the back. He was taken to the Cleveland Clinic Akron General Hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

No suspect description was given.

The third shooting happened around 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday in the 200 block of West Miller Avenue. The victim, a 30-year-old man, said he was shot in the arm and leg as he walked out of a house. He was taken by a friend to South Broadway Street, where they encountered the Akron Fire Department and asked for help. The victim was then taken to the Cleveland Clinic Akron General Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The suspect is a young black man.

No arrests have been made in any of the shootings.

