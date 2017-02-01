Two shot on East 140th Street

Cleveland police are investigating a double shooting that occurred on East 140th Street Wednesday morning.

A 25-year-old woman was shot in the chest and a 33-year-old man was shot in the hip. There is no word on their conditions.

The shooting happened in the 3400 block of East 140th Street, just north of Kinsman Avenue.

No arrests have been made.

