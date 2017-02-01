Red Cross in urgent need of blood donations

The Red Cross says that they need blood donors to make an appointment this winter.

The organization said that blood donations are urgently needed right now.

"I used over 300 units of blood when I was younger after an auto accident," said Michael Harper. "Blood donations helped save my life. Now, I would like to donate as much or more than I have received."

To make an appointment to give blood, download the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767). All those who come to donate from Jan. 30 to Feb. 26 are eligible to receive a $5 Amazon.com Gift Card via email for making blood and platelet donation a priority this winter.

You can also click here to see a list of blood donation drives near Cleveland for the next two weeks.

