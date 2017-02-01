VIDEO: Rally, vigil held outside abandoned home where teen found dead in Cleveland

Cleveland community members planned vigils and meetings in response to the death of a 14-year-old girl that went missing last week.

The family of Alianna DeFreeze reported her missing on Jan. 26 after the school notified her that she wasn't in attendance that day. Cleveland police said she was last seen near Kinsman and East 93rd riding an RTA bus to school. Police found her body on Sunday night inside an abandoned home on East 93rd and Fuller Avenue.

The Greater Cleveland Clergy Coalition held a news conference Wednesday afternoon at Mt. Olive Missionary Baptist Church. Alianna's aunt, Ariel Bell, wants justice for her niece. She says she won't stop looking until the killer is found.

"She's our child. This is in our backyard," she said. "We have to address the bigger issues here, all the abandoned buildings and the lack of transportation in the Cleveland Public Schools to and from school. I just came here today to say I'm not going to rest, today our family is not going to rest until we bring this monster to justice. We're going to look day and night, everyday it will be my life's mission to find this killer. We have to protect our children. There are children that are still living that are at risk and I need the community, I need the people to come forward and say what they saw. It's not possible that she got off that bus at 93rd and Kinsman and not one person didn't see or hear anything."

The Greater Cleveland Clergy Coalition is calling on pastors, partners, elected officials and business leaders to come together and put an end to the ongoing violence within the community.

Peace in the Hood Task Force for Community Mobilization, and Family and Friends of Alianna hosted a rally and vigil for justice Wednesday evening. The vigil was held near the house where the teen's body was found.

Video of the event can be found below:

