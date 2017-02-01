Jay Z and Beyonce expecting baby No. 2 and No. 3

Beyonce performing at the Wolstein Center in Cleveland. (Source: WOIO)

Looks like that trip 'to Red Lobster' paid off!

Jay Z (Shawn Carter) and Beyonce are expecting twins -- according to Beyonce's instagram post.

beyonce We would like to share our love and happiness. We have been blessed two times over. We are incredibly grateful that our family will be growing by two, and we thank you for your well wishes. - The Carters

A photo posted by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Feb 1, 2017 at 10:39am PST

The R&B queen and the hit rapper/mongul businessman broke the news at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday.

The announcement included a picture of her baby bump.

Their first and only child, Blue Ivy Carter, is now 5-years-old. She was born January 7, 2012.

Bey's due date remains a mystery.

Congratulations!

