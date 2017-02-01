Police investigating 3 shootings in Akron

Akron Police are investigating three separate shootings that happened since Tuesday evening.

The first shooting happened before midnight Tuesday evening on the 2300 block of East Avenue. The victim was a 20-year-old man, he was sitting in his Chevy Tahoe when the suspect walked up to the driver's side window and fired multiple shots.

The victim was struck several times and drove himself to Barberton Hospital. The victim was stabilized and transported to Akron City Hospital, he is listed in serious but stable condition.

The description of the suspect is a black male, 20-30-years-old and wearing a light colored or white hooded sweatshirt with dark colored pants.

The second shooting happened before 1:30 a.m. on Wednesday on the 800 block of Ruth Avenue. The victim was a 22-year-old man and was inside the house with several other people when the suspect approached the house from the outside and and fired several shots at the house.

The victim was struck in the back while inside the house. He was transported by paramedics to Cleveland Clinic Akron General for non-life threatening injuries.

No suspect description was given to officers.

The third shooting happened around 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday on the 200 block of West Miller Avenue. The victim was a 30-year-old male from Jason Avenue in Akron.

Reports said he was shot walking out of a house on West Miller Avenue. The victim was struck in the arm and leg.

He was transported to Cleveland Clinic Akron General where his injuries do not appear to be life threatening.

