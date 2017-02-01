Akron man convicted: Raped girlfriend's daughters, gave them STD's

Delacey Walters, 27, of Homestead Street in Akron, was found guilty Wednesday of sexually assaulting his girlfriend’s three young daughters over several months.

A jury convicted Walters of nine counts of rape of a child under 10 and five counts of gross sexual imposition.

Walters was the live-in boyfriend of the mother of the victims. Between October and December of 2015, Walters raped and sexually assaulted all three children, who were under the age of 10. Walters was left to care for the victims while their mother was at work.

The victims disclosed information about the abuse to their father, who then called police and took them to the emergency room.

Doctors determined that all three victims contracted a sexually transmitted disease from Walters. Walters then lied to police and attempted to hide the results of his medical tests to keep that evidence from investigators.

Walters is scheduled to be sentenced on Feb. 16. He could get of life in prison without parole.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.