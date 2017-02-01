West Side Market changing Sunday hours

Ten months ago the West Side Market opened again on Sundays but the public market is now changing its hours.

In collaboration with the vendors, effective Feb. 5, Sunday shopping hours will change from noon to 6 p.m. to 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The decision was made after reviewing and monitoring activity within the market on Sundays, along with the people counter reports, most of the activity began as early as 10 a.m. and diminished significantly after 4 p.m.

