Downtown restaurant to hold fundraiser for family of fallen Cleveland police officer

Harry Buffalo is holding a fundraiser for a fallen Cleveland police officer.

The "Cheers to Dave" event will be held Feb. 2 from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. at Harry Buffalo on East 4th in downtown Cleveland.

All of the proceeds will go to the family of Officer Dave Fahey, who was killed in January by a hit-and-run driver on Interstate 90.

Funeral services were held for Fahey this past Saturday. The family has since released a statement about him, which read:

Losing David so suddenly was an enormous shock for our family and one that we've yet to fully process. While this is a terribly difficult time, we all take solace in the fact that we have had so much support, both from the community and David's law enforcement family.

David was a man who was all about his family. He loved spending time with his many nephews and 'Uncle Dave' will be greatly missed. David loved the City of Cleveland and was a huge fan of Cleveland sports. He also loved all things surrounding technology and took great pride in his Irish heritage. David was a proud Veteran of the United States Navy and, above all, loved being a Cleveland Police Officer.

Although the coming days, weeks and months will be extremely difficult, we want to take the time to thank the community for this great outpouring of support. The sincere prayers are appreciated and the emotion attached to each and every one is palpable. It is with great pride that we can say that David will be forever honored, fondly remembered and dearly missed.

